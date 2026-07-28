Supreme Industries Posts ₹280.72 Crore Consolidated Net Profit in Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Supreme Industries Ltd. announced on 28 July 2026 its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), reporting a net profit after tax of ₹280.72 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 was ₹2,717.66 crore, while other income contributed ₹9.13 crore, bringing the total income to ₹2,726.79 crore. This compares to a total income of ₹2,626.13 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹3,536.22 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 amounted to ₹2,446.20 crore. Key expense components included cost of materials consumed at ₹1,918.95 crore and employee benefits expenses at ₹163.34 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expense was ₹122.33 crore.

Profit Before Tax and EPS

The company’s consolidated profit before tax stood at ₹353.64 crore for Q1 FY27, including a share of profit from an associate of ₹73.05 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹22.10, compared to ₹15.93 in the same quarter last year.

Segment Results

In segment reporting, Plastics Piping Products generated a revenue of ₹1,790.88 crore, with a segment profit of ₹204.80 crore. Industrial Products reported revenue of ₹373.26 crore and a segment profit of ₹23.15 crore. Packaging Products contributed ₹438.20 crore in revenue, with a profit of ₹54.60 crore.

Other Comprehensive Income

Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period was a loss of ₹0.27 crore. This includes re-measurement losses of defined employee benefit plans of ₹0.21 crore and a share of other comprehensive income in an associate of ₹0.11 crore (loss).

Auditor Review

The unaudited consolidated financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.