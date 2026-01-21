Supreme Industries Q3 Profit Declines Despite Volume Growth; Revenue Rises To ₹2,705 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: Supreme Industries Limited reported mixed financial performance for the third quarter of FY26, with strong volume growth and steady revenue expansion offset by margin pressure and higher costs. The company’s standalone net profit declined 11.8 percent year-on-year to Rupees 158.5 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations increased 6.8 percent to Rupees 2,705 crore. Consolidated performance mirrored this trend, reflecting resilience in demand but subdued profitability.

During the quarter, plastic goods sales volume rose sharply by 12.9 percent year-on-year to 183,794 metric tonnes, supported by growth in plastic piping systems and protective packaging. On a standalone basis, operating profit increased marginally by 1.6 percent to Rupees 313.8 crore, though operating margin softened to 11.6 percent from 12.2 percent a year earlier. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 211.2 crore, down from Rupees 238.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a consolidated basis, total income rose 6.8 percent year-on-year to Rupees 2,690.7 crore. However, consolidated profit after tax declined 18.0 percent to Rupees 153.4 crore, while operating profit fell 2.3 percent to Rupees 323.2 crore. The contraction in margins was reflected in operating profit margin easing to 12.0 percent from 13.1 percent in Q3 FY25, impacted by cost pressures and product mix. Sequentially, the company continued to invest in capacity expansion and value-added segments.

Value-added products recorded a 16 percent year-on-year increase in turnover to Rupees 1,118 crore during the quarter, helping offset pricing pressures in commoditised segments. Supreme Industries also secured letters of intent for four lakh composite LPG cylinders, with two lakh units expected to be supplied within the current quarter.

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, standalone revenue rose 3.5 percent year-on-year to Rupees 7,784 crore, while profit after tax declined 16.7 percent to Rupees 529.1 crore. Consolidated nine-month profit after tax fell 22.0 percent to Rupees 520.4 crore despite a 3.5 percent increase in income. The company continues to target overall volume growth of 12–14 percent in FY26, with plastic piping volumes expected to grow 15–17 percent, supported by new product launches and capacity additions nearing completion.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Supreme Industries. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.