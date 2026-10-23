Coforge Reports ₹6,170.8 Crore Revenue For Q2, Posts 56.5% PAT Growth, Raises FY27 EBIT Margin Outlook

Coforge |

Mumbai: Coforge Limited reported a 53.6 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, which stood at ₹6,170.8 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Profit after tax (PAT) rose by 56.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹588.1 crore.

Financial Highlights

EBITDA for the quarter grew by 67.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,269.7 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 20.6 per cent, an increase of 168 basis points (bps) year-on-year. EBIT increased by 67.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹984.7 crore, achieving an EBIT margin of 16.0 per cent, up by 134 bps year-on-year.

Read Also Coforge Unveils New Framework To Align AI Agents With Business Outcomes

Business Growth and Order Book

The company secured eight large deals during the quarter, marking the highest number signed in a single quarter. The executable order book for the next 12 months stands at $2.38 billion (approximately ₹19,890.72 crore), representing a 45 per cent year-on-year increase. Order intake for the quarter was $1.04 billion (approximately ₹8,690.88 crore).

Margin Guidance

Coforge raised its FY27 EBIT margin guidance from 15.5 per cent to 16 per cent. Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Coforge Ltd, stated that the company expects to further improve its EBIT margin to 17 per cent next year.

Operational Developments

Coforge launched 'Momentuum blue', a specialized Forward Deployed Engineers (FDE) operating unit. The company also expanded its Kraków Engineering Center in Poland and introduced 'CXNova', an agentic customer experience orchestration platform. LTM attrition was 10.4 per cent, consistent with the previous quarter.

Read Also Coforge Expands Kraków Engineering Centre, Targets 660 Professionals By 2027

Partnerships and Recognitions

The company achieved the AWS AI Competency and Zscaler Delivery Services Authorization (DSA). Coforge was recognized as a 'Leader' in six categories in NelsonHall AI-Enabled Cloud Infrastructure Management Services NEAT 2026 and in application development application managed services by ISG Provider Lens® AI-Driven ADM Services 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.