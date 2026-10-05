Coforge Unveils New Framework To Align AI Agents With Business Outcomes

Coforge |

Mumbai: Coforge Limited, an AI-native engineering services firm, on Friday, 5 October 2026, announced the launch of its intent engineering framework. This methodology aims to help enterprises create agentic AI systems that are aligned with their business outcomes, governance requirements, and operational realities.

Addressing AI Misalignment

The company stated that as autonomous AI agents integrate into customer-facing and operational workflows, the consequences of misaligned decisions become increasingly significant. While existing prompt and context engineering methods improve decision quality, Coforge believes they do not guarantee optimisation for actual business outcomes.

Read Also Coforge Expands Kraków Engineering Centre, Targets 660 Professionals By 2027

Framework Details

Detailed in a thought leadership article titled 'The 3 Layers of Enterprise AI: From Prompts to Context to Intent', the framework offers a structured approach for defining an agent's purpose, boundaries, success metrics, governance controls, and escalation pathways.

Management Commentary

Vic Gupta, Executive Vice President at Coforge, stated that intent engineering creates the governance structure for decisions when objectives conflict, risks increase, or exceptions occur, before agents operate autonomously at scale. He added that enterprises have invested in teaching AI what to say and know, but the challenge lies in optimising decisions.

Read Also Coforge Details Shift To Agentic Travel And Modern Airline Retailing

Outcome-Based Design

The framework incorporates lessons from real-world expertise in executing enterprise AI programmes. It prioritises outcome-based design principles focusing on governance, quality, accountability, and business impact, rather than solely on completion, speed, or productivity metrics.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.