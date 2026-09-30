Coforge Details Shift To Agentic Travel And Modern Airline Retailing

Coforge |

Mumbai: Coforge Limited on Monday, September 30, 2026, announced a fundamental shift in the travel industry towards Modern Airline Retailing (MAR) and agentic travel. This transformation is expected to reshape how airlines engage travellers, distribute content, manage operations, and drive revenue growth, the company said.

Driving the Shift

The company stated that the shift is driven by new generations of travellers who expect personalised experiences and are comfortable interacting through AI-powered interfaces. While AI pilots are common, Coforge believes the next wave of transformation will be driven by connected systems of intelligence that orchestrate decisions across pricing, offers, inventory, servicing, and operations.

Industry Impact

Erika Moore, Chief Officer, Strategy & Growth, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality, Coforge, said the future of travel will be defined by intelligent experiences, not individual transactions. Moore added that advances in AI are accelerating the industry’s move towards a world where travellers express intent and AI-powered systems dynamically create, optimise, and manage outcomes across the entire journey.

Aeronova.AI Platform

Coforge's Aeronova.AI platform assists travel enterprises in executing their Offer and Order ambitions. The company explained that through agentic AI and orchestrated agents, Aeronova.AI simplifies business transformation, aligns teams, de-risks execution, and manages coexistence between legacy and modern retailing platforms. This lays the groundwork for AI-driven decision-making at scale.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.