Coforge Appoints Akhil Gupta As Chairperson, Five-Year Term Begins September 29

Coforge | File photo

Mumbai: Coforge Limited announced on September 28, 2026, the appointment of Akhil Gupta as a Non-Executive Independent Director and the Chairperson of the company. His term will commence on September 29, 2026, and will be for five years.

Leadership Role

Gupta, previously the Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, played a role in the growth of Bharti. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for 360 ONE WAM Ltd and Bharti Life Insurance Ltd.

Board Memberships

Gupta is also a board member for Zepto, Snapdeal, Eutelsat Communications and Lodha Developers. He is a Chartered Accountant with over 40 years of professional experience.

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Professional Background

Gupta completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School in 2002. He has received awards including the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the CA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Industry Contributions

Gupta is the President of TSSC (Telecom Sector Skill Council) and former Chairman of DIPA (Digital Infrastructure Providers Association). He is also a member of the CII National Committee on Telecom & Broadband.

Management Commentary

Vivek Sharma, Coforge's Non-Executive Director and interim Chairperson, stated that Gupta was the unanimous choice after a rigorous global search process. Sudhir Singh, CEO and Executive Director, said Gupta's experience will be beneficial as Coforge navigates the AI-led era.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.