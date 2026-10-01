Coforge Expands Kraków Engineering Centre, Targets 660 Professionals By 2027

Coforge |

Mumbai: Coforge Ltd, an AI-native engineering services company, announced on 1 October 2026, the continued expansion of its Kraków, Poland engineering centre. The company expects the centre to become a strategic AI engineering and nearshore delivery hub for clients across Europe and globally.

Centre Growth

The Kraków centre, which began operations in 2025, supports multiple clients with AI-first engineering, cloud, and modernisation services. Coforge plans to increase the number of professionals at the facility from over 375 to more than 660 by 2027.

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Market Focus

John Speight, President and EU Geo Business Leader at Coforge, said Europe is a key growth market for the company. He added that the expansion reflects Coforge's commitment to local talent and supporting European enterprises in their AI, modernisation, and digital transformation initiatives.

Strategic Location

Kraków is recognised as a technology hub offering engineering depth and scalability. The location provides access to engineering graduates and professionals, facilitating collaboration with clients in European and UK time zones.

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Delivery Model

Sunil Fernandes, Chief Operating Officer of Coforge, noted that the centre's rapid growth aligns with increased demand for AI-enabled engineering and delivery models that combine proximity, specialised talent, and speed. He stated that the Kraków Engineering Centre has become an important growth engine for Coforge and its clients.

Operational Expansion

Coforge recently expanded the Kraków centre's physical footprint with over 20,000 square feet of new workspace and infrastructure. This expansion supports the growing client demand across sectors such as travel, banking, logistics, retail, and enterprise services.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.