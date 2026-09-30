Coforge Named One Of ET Edge Best Tech Brands 2026

Coforge |

Mumbai: Coforge announced on Monday, 30 September 2026, that it has been felicitated at the ET Edge Best Tech Brands 2026 event.

Event Details

The event took place on 29 September 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE. It recognised organisations demonstrating excellence in various aspects of technology branding in India.

Industry Recognition

ET Edge Best Tech Brands 2026 is a platform that celebrates India's most influential B2B technology brands. It focuses on companies redefining brand leadership through innovation, customer trust, strategic marketing, and sustainable business growth.

About Coforge

Coforge specialises in AI-native engineering services, using AI as a core component of its intelligent solutions. The company aims to engineer autonomous enterprises by combining AI agents with an AI-enabled workforce.

Solution Approach

Coforge's solutions are secure, governed, and enterprise-grade, focusing on trusted AI. The company delivers measurable business outcomes, including lower operating costs, faster cycle times, higher conversion rates, and sustained margin growth, according to the company.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.