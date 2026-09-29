Standard Engineering Technology Acquires GScale Energy For ₹190 Crore, Gains AI Data Centre Tech

Standard Engineering Technology Acquires GScale Energy |

Mumbai: Standard Engineering Technology Limited (SETL) on Monday announced the acquisition of GScale Energy Private Limited for approximately ₹190 crore. This transaction makes GScale Energy a subsidiary of SETL, effective September 28, 2026, according to the company's exchange filing.

Acquisition Details

Standard Engineering Technology will complete the acquisition of up to 51% equity in GScale Energy. The consideration for this acquisition includes both cash and a share swap, with the cost of acquisition being approximately ₹190 crore.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition provides Standard Engineering Technology immediate access to GScale's domain expertise and track record in AI data centre infrastructure. GScale, led by Kasu Brahma Reddy, has a proven record of 486 MW delivered and 1GW+ under execution, along with hyperscaler relationships and ready-to-market LOIs.

Market Opportunity

This move accelerates SETL's entry into a market opportunity estimated at $5.2–6.7 trillion in global AI data centre capital expenditure by 2030, with India accounting for $40–50 billion of this total. The company expects this will create a two-platform engineering company, serving Pharma & Chemical and AI Datacenter Infrastructure.

Corporate Structure

GScale Energy Private Limited, incorporated on May 15, 2026, will now have its Board of Directors controlled by Standard Engineering Technology. SETL currently holds 50,495 equity shares of GScale, representing 33.55% of its paid-up equity share capital, making it an associate company since July 30, 2026.

Financial Information

GScale Energy Private Limited reported no turnover for the financial years 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26, as its first financial year is 2026-27. The company was incorporated with an authorised share capital of ₹35 lakh and a paid-up share capital of ₹16.20 lakh.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.