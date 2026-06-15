Adani Enterprises, Jabil Partner To Build AI Data Centre Infrastructure Manufacturing Platform In India

Adani Enterprises and Jabil unveil a strategic alliance to manufacture AI-ready data centre infrastructure and high-density computing systems in India | Representational Image

Ahmedabad, June 15: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and global manufacturing company Jabil on Monday announced a strategic alliance to establish a world-class, vertically integrated AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing platform in India.

The companies plan to deploy multi-GW of high-density AI rack manufacturing capacity in India.

This will serve the critical infrastructure needs of global hyperscalers, co-location facilities and enterprise data centres through the advanced manufacturing and integration of next-generation liquid-cooled AI racks, servers, storage and networking systems utilising state-of-the-art SMT (Surface Mount Technology) and complex box-build processes, according to a statement.

Alliance And Vision For AI Infrastructure

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution. Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead,” Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.

“Our alliance with Jabil represents a decisive step in building India's complete AI infrastructure stack — from green power generation to world-class hardware manufacturing. Together, we will ensure India is not merely a consumer in the AI age, but a creator, builder, and exporter of intelligence,” the Adani Group Chairman added.

End-To-End Manufacturing Ecosystem

This powerful combination will be structured to directly address the explosive local and global demand for AI-ready data centre hardware.

Beyond computing racks, the alliance encompasses full-spectrum white space and grey space device manufacturing. This includes power distribution units (PDUs), coolant distribution units (CDUs), transformers, switchgears, bus bars and advanced thermal management systems.

Together, Adani and Jabil intend to deliver an end-to-end, design-to-deployment hardware ecosystem, providing infrastructure builders with a highly integrated single-source solution.

Jabil On Strategic Collaboration

“This strategic collaboration with Adani Group is another step forward in our efforts to create long-term value for customers throughout the AI ecosystem by offering scalable solutions across the product lifecycle,” Jabil CEO Mike Dastoor said.

“As India becomes one of the world’s fastest-growing AI markets, the country’s skilled workforce and supportive business environment make it an attractive destination for this collaboration,” Dastoor added.

Global Market Opportunity And Expansion Plans

The initiative addresses a global market opportunity exceeding $3 trillion over the next seven years, driven by structural investments in AI compute.

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This alliance directly aligns with Adani Group’s $100 billion commitment to develop 5 GW of green-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035, complementing established collaborations with global technology leaders.

India's data centre market is at an inflection point, with industry forecasts projecting capacity to reach between 5–8 GW by 2030, fuelled by growing AI demand, cloud expansion and data localisation requirements.

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