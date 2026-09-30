Coforge Unveils AI-Native CXNova Platform For Real-Time Customer Experiences

Coforge | File photo

Mumbai: Coforge announced on September 30, 2026, the launch of CXNova, an AI-native customer experience (CX) orchestration platform. This platform aims to help enterprises deliver personalised, engaging, and continuously optimised customer experiences in real time.

Platform Overview

CXNova is built on a multi-agent architecture, designed to unify disconnected AI, content, and channel systems into a single experience execution layer. The company stated that the platform helps turn strategic intent into scalable, autonomous customer journeys.

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Core Functionality

The platform uses domain-specific ontologies and enterprise knowledge graphs to connect various forms of intelligence, including customer, content, product, journey, and operational data. This provides a shared understanding of business context for every agent.

Agent Capabilities

Specialised content, context, and canvas agents collaborate to understand, decide, create, and adapt experiences dynamically. Content agents generate and optimise content using enterprise knowledge, structured data, and domain-trained models, ensuring personalisation and brand compliance.

Decision-Making and Delivery

Context agents interpret real-time signals to drive next-best-action decision-making across the customer journey. Canvas agents deliver experiences across digital and physical touchpoints such as web, mobile, and conversational channels.

Industry-Specific Applications

The platform includes industry-specific agents with embedded language, knowledge, experience patterns, and decision models. A centralised agent orchestration and experience operations (XOps) control plane coordinates autonomous agents and enterprise systems.

Management Commentary

Kapil Tyagi, Senior Vice President and Head of Experience at Coforge, said, “CXNova brings together five integrated capability areas to power an autonomous, experience-led enterprise with governed decision-making, continuous learning, and scalable experiences that become more intelligent with every interaction.”

Deployment and Integration

CXNova is ready for enterprise-scale deployment across various industries, including travel, airlines, banking and financial services, insurance, and healthcare. The platform integrates with existing enterprise ecosystems to enable rapid adoption and scalable CX transformation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.