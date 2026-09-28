Thane Crime: Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Busts Sex Racket At Wagle Estate Hotel; Web Series Actress Remanded To Police Custody, 2 Women Rescued

Police rescued two women during a decoy operation at a hotel in Wagle Estate and arrested a 26-year-old actress | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, September 28, 2026: Following further investigation into the sex racket operation in Wagle Estate, authorities have revealed key operational details and confirmed that the accused actress has been remanded to police custody after a formal court appearance.

Decoy Trap At Padwal Nagar Hotel

The raid took place on Saturday afternoon around 3 pm at Hotel Sai Touch Restaurant & Bar in Padwal Nagar, Wagle Estate. Acting on a tip-off, Senior Police Inspector Anjali Aandhle and a team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane Crime Branch deployed a decoy customer to negotiate a deal with the 26-year-old accused.

The suspect allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 per transaction, keeping a Rs 15,000 commission for herself while offering Rs 10,000 to the victims. When she arrived at the venue alongside two junior female artists, police officers caught her red-handed. Cash and mobile phones were seized from the site.

Police Custody And Investigation

Following a mandatory medical evaluation, the suspect was produced before a local magistrate court, which remanded her to police custody for further questioning. While the operation was carried out in Wagle Estate, the formal case and custodial investigation are registered under Srinagar Police Station under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA) and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Speaking on the ongoing investigation, a senior police officer stated:

"The accused was using her industry connections to lure struggling female artists and models with financial promises. We are probing her digital records, bank transactions, and phone calls to identify middlemen and others linked to this network."

Work Profile Identified

Preliminary interrogation indicates that lack of regular acting work and financial distress drove the accused to operate the network. Police records show that she had appeared in over 10 Hindi web series and three Bhojpuri movies.

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The two rescued victims (aged 40 and 48) have been safely transferred to a government-recognized shelter home for care and rehabilitation. Investigation into potential industry links remains ongoing.

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