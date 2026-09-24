Thane Crime Branch Cracks Kasarvadavali Woman’s Murder Case In 24 Hours, 2 Arrested

Police arrested two men in Nagpur within a day of the Kasarvadavali murder being reported in Thane | File Photo

Thane, September 24, 2026: The Crime Branch (Unit 5, Wagle Estate) of Thane City Police has arrested two men within 24 hours in connection with the murder of a woman in Kasarvadavali.

Case Registered

The incident came to light after the Kasarvadavali Police registered a case on September 23, 2026, under Section 103(1) (Punishment for Murder) of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Given the gravity of the offence, a parallel investigation was simultaneously initiated by Unit 5 of the Wagle Crime Branch.

Relying on technical surveillance and local intelligence, investigators traced the primary suspect, Amol Dilip Waghmare (45, an auto-rickshaw driver residing at Kunjilal Peth, Nagpur), and his accomplice, Krupal Kishor Bhaisare (31, residing at Jyoti Nagar, Nagpur), to the Pachpaavali area in Nagpur, where both were taken into custody on September 23.

Murder Confession

During interrogation at the Wagle Crime Branch office, Waghmare confessed to committing the murder due to suspicions regarding his wife’s character. He admitted that he and Bhaisare slit the victim's throat with a knife before fleeing the crime scene.

Further Investigation

Following their arrest, police are producing both accused before a local court to seek police custody remand for further interrogation, weapon recovery, and detailed scene reconstruction.

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The swift operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Punjabrao Ugale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amar Singh Jadhav, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shekhar Bagade.

The arresting team was led by Senior Police Inspector Gorakhnath Gharge, Police Inspector Sharad Patil, Assistant Police Inspector Giri, and other officers from Unit 5.

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