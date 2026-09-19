Thane Crime: Man Arrested For Allegedly Holding Indian, Pakistani Passports; ATS Probes Case

Hill Line Police arrested a Malangad resident after discrepancies in his passport records reportedly surfaced during verification | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, September 19, 2026: The Hill Line Police in Thane district have arrested a Malangad resident for allegedly possessing passports of both India and Pakistan after discrepancies in his passport records came to light during verification. The case is now being examined by security agencies, including the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The accused has been identified as Chand Ali Abdul Rashid Syed. Police have registered a case against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act.

DCP Sachin Gore confirmed the arrest. Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Shivale of Hill Line Police Station also confirmed that the accused was an Indian citizen and that he returned to India using a Pakistani passport. Shivale said the investigation was currently underway and that police were not disclosing further details at this stage.

According to police sources, Syed, a resident of the Malangad area, Thane district, travelled to Pakistan in 2009 on an Indian passport. He is believed to have stayed there with relatives for around four to five years.

Investigators suspect that during his stay in Pakistan, he obtained a Pakistani passport while allegedly concealing information relating to his Indian identity and citizenship. Police are now examining the documents and procedures through which the Pakistani passport was obtained and whether anyone else assisted him.

Passport Verification Brings Case To Light

The matter reportedly came to light when Syed applied for an Indian passport again in 2024. During verification of his application and earlier passport records by the Regional Passport Office in Mumbai, discrepancies relating to his citizenship and previous passport history reportedly came to light.

The passport authorities subsequently alerted the police, following which Hill Line Police began examining his documents and travel history. The investigation allegedly revealed that he possessed a Pakistani passport.

Police subsequently registered an FIR and arrested Syed.

Investigators are now examining his travel records, his stay in Pakistan, the documents submitted for obtaining the Pakistani passport and the circumstances under which he subsequently returned to India.

Police are also verifying what identity and citizenship-related information he provided to various authorities and institutions during the period in question.

Security Agencies Examine Pakistan Links

Given the nature of the case, police and other security agencies are also examining Syed's contacts and activities during his stay in Pakistan. Investigators are seeking to establish the circumstances and purpose behind the alleged acquisition of the Pakistani passport and whether any other individual or organisation facilitated the process.

However, police have not drawn any conclusion regarding his alleged motive or the involvement of any other person. Officials said these aspects remain part of the ongoing investigation.

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The police are examining passport records, travel documents and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine how Syed was able to obtain and use the documents.

The Hill Line Police have so far kept several details of the FIR and investigation confidential. Officials said further information would be disclosed only after the relevant facts are verified.

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