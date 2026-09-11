Mumbra Woman Under ATS Scanner Over New Passport, Father’s Alleged IM-SIMI Links

ATS is examining a Mumbra teenager’s passport records and overseas travel amid a wider probe into her family background | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is probing the passport and foreign travel history of a 19-year-old woman from Mumbra after it emerged that she allegedly obtained a new passport without disclosing details of an earlier passport issued from Lucknow. The woman has allegedly made changes in her name and has also changed the name of her mother in the new passport.

The woman, identified as Nameerah Tariq Khan, is under scrutiny as investigators are examining her old and new passports, foreign travel history and possible links with her absconding father, Tariq Khan, who has figured in cases related to the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and has allegedly been linked to the Indian Mujahideen (IM). He is also facing allegations in connection with offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and counterfeit-currency activities.

Following a preliminary inquiry by the ATS, Mumbra police have registered an FIR against Nameerah under Section 12(1)(b) of the Passport Act and Sections 318(2), 212 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Passport Details Under Scrutiny

According to officials, the ATS received information that Nameerah had allegedly obtained a fresh passport by providing incomplete information. During the inquiry, investigators found that she had previously been issued a passport from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, but after its expiry, she applied for a fresh passport using her Mumbra address but allegedly did not disclose details of the previous document. Investigators also found discrepancies in the parental details, including a change in her mother’s name in the fresh passport, while her father’s name remained unchanged, sources said.

Agency sources said her father, Tariq Khan, reportedly left India after 2011 and is suspected to have been operating from a Gulf country. Investigators have also learnt that Nameerah’s mother, Shabana, left India a few years ago and has remained untraced.

During questioning, Nameerah reportedly told investigators that she was no longer in contact with her family and did not know their whereabouts. She also said she was a minor when her first passport was issued and was unaware of the documents submitted at the time. She reportedly maintained that she was not aware that details of a previous passport had to be disclosed while applying for a fresh passport, sources said.

The ATS has served a notice to Nameerah and is examining her previous passport and foreign travel records. Sources said she travelled to a Gulf country in 2014 and 2016 using her earlier passport when she was a minor. Investigators are examining whether she had met her father during either of these visits.

Father’s Past Cases Examined

The passport inquiry has brought Tariq Khan’s past cases under renewed scrutiny. According to agency sources, three cases have previously been registered against him. The first, dating back to 2001, concerns his alleged links with SIMI after he was booked by the Mumbai Police in 2006 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Another case relating to alleged counterfeit-currency activities was registered against him in 2011.

According to sources, Khan was known for delivering aggressive speeches, radicalising youth and recruiting operatives for SIMI and the IM. He was reportedly considered close to top IM operatives Riyaz Bhatkal and Yasin Bhatkal.

Alleged Links To Training Camps

According to investigators, Khan allegedly played an active role in coordinating and dispatching vulnerable youths to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training camps in Pakistan. Security agencies are also closely examining an alleged IM training facility that was reportedly active near the Indo-Nepal border around 2006. Investigators alleged that Khan not only sent young recruits to this border facility for specialised indoctrination but was also directly involved in managing its operational activities.

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Agency has further alleged that in 2007, Khan sheltered several youths associated with the IM in Pune’s Kondhwa area and provided them specialised training and instructions regarding the secure use of mobile communication devices to evade electronic surveillance and law enforcement tracking.

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