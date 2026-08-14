Maharashtra ATS Arrests Padgha Truck Driver For Circulating Videos Of Wanted Terrorists On Social Media | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 34-year-old truck driver from Padgha in Thane district for allegedly downloading and circulating videos of wanted terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Farhatullah Ghori and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, on social media.

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The accused has been identified as Sohel Razzaq Sheikh, a resident of the Padgha area, according to sources.

Sources said Sheikh allegedly downloaded videos featuring Ghori and Azhar and subsequently shared them on social media platforms. During questioning, he allegedly told investigators that he liked listening to their videos and had therefore downloaded and posted them on social media.

The ATS subsequently handed over Sheikh to the Padgha police, which is conducting the further investigation.

A case has been registered against Sheikh under Section 196(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He is scheduled to be produced before a court on Friday.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances in which the videos were circulated and whether the accused had any other links or associations connected to the material, sources said.