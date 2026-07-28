Coforge Q1 FY27 Consolidated Profit Falls 20% To ₹531.7 Crore, Declares ₹4 Dividend

Mumbai: Coforge Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹531.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a 20.02 percent decrease from the ₹666.2 crore recorded in the preceding quarter. The company's board also declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹5,527.7 crore, an increase from ₹4,450.4 crore in the preceding quarter. Total consolidated income for the period was ₹5,554.5 crore, up from ₹4,472.5 crore in the prior quarter.

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter rose to ₹4,797.4 crore, compared to ₹3,793.9 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The consolidated earnings per share (basic) for continuing operations was ₹12.34, down from ₹18.23 in the preceding quarter.

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Dividend and Record Date

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for ascertaining eligibility for the interim dividend has been fixed as August 3, 2026.

Acquisition and Exceptional Items

On April 23, 2026, the company completed the acquisition of 100 percent equity interest in Encora US Holdco, Inc. and Encora Holdings Ltd. (Cayman). The consolidated financial results for the current quarter include revenue of ₹957.9 crore and profit after tax of ₹157.8 crore from these entities for the post-acquisition period.

The company recognised a net exceptional expense of ₹550 crore for the quarter, which included acquisition and integration costs of ₹613 crore related to the Encora acquisition. It also included legal costs of ₹50 crore for a cyber security litigation matter, and a provision of ₹108 crore against a customer receivable due to bankruptcy.

Board Re-appointment

The board approved the re-appointment of OP Bhatt as an independent director and chairperson of the board for a second term. This term will be for five consecutive years, effective from May 1, 2027, to April 30, 2032.

China Expansion

Coforge's board has also in-principally approved the setting up of an entity in China to expand operations. Further details regarding this expansion will be shared in due course.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.