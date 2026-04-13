Coforge Secures Regulatory Clearances For Encora Acquisition, Targets $2.5 Billion Scale

Coforge Limited has secured all global regulatory and statutory approvals for its proposed acquisition of Encora, clearing the way for closure by the end of April 2026. |

Noida: Coforge has crossed a critical milestone in its Encora acquisition journey, bringing the deal closer to completion and setting the stage for a larger AI-focused technology services platform.

Clearances Unlock Closing

Coforge confirmed that it has received all required regulatory and statutory approvals across jurisdictions for the Encora acquisition. This removes the final procedural hurdle and allows the company to proceed toward closing the transaction by the end of April 2026. The approvals came without conditions, signaling smooth regulatory alignment and reinforcing confidence in the deal’s structure and compliance readiness.

Building Scale Rapidly

The acquisition is designed to create a combined entity operating at an approximate $2.5 billion run rate. At its core will be a $2 billion business focused on AI-led engineering, data, and cloud services. This scale positions Coforge to compete more aggressively in high-growth digital transformation segments while strengthening its specialization-driven delivery model.

Integration Progress Steady

According to the company, integration planning is progressing on schedule, with structured oversight through a dedicated integration management office. Leadership continuity remains intact, as all key senior leaders asked to stay have accepted their roles. Coforge’s CEO Sudhir Singh indicated that execution has stayed aligned with expectations, with anticipated synergies on track and early collaboration between commercial teams expected immediately after closing.

Cost Efficiency Gains

Coforge is simultaneously advancing a cost optimization program targeting General and Administrative functions. The company expects this initiative to deliver a 20 percent to 25 percent reduction in G&A costs within projected timelines. With governance structures already in place, management remains confident about meeting margin guidance while improving operational efficiency across the combined organization.

With regulatory approvals secured and integration progressing as planned, Coforge is entering the final phase of its Encora acquisition, aiming to accelerate growth and strengthen its position in AI-driven enterprise services.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and does not include independent verification or external analysis.