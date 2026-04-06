Coforge Promotes Sunil Fernandes To Chief Officer, Boosting AI-led Operations & Global Delivery Scale

Coforge has promoted Sunil Fernandes to Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect, expanding his responsibilities across global delivery and internal operations. |

Mumbai: Coforge is reshaping its leadership structure as it sharpens its focus on execution and AI-led transformation across its global operations.

Elevates leadership role

Coforge has promoted Sunil Fernandes to the position of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Previously serving as Executive Vice President and Global Delivery Head, Fernandes will now oversee global delivery along with key operational functions, including administration, facilities, and internal IT services. He will continue reporting to CEO Sudhir Singh, ensuring leadership continuity.

Expands operational mandate

In his new role, Fernandes will be responsible for strengthening execution capabilities and scaling operations across the company. His mandate includes improving delivery efficiency and ensuring consistent, high-quality outcomes for clients. The move signals Coforge’s intent to reinforce operational excellence as it expands its engineering services footprint globally.

Drives AI transformation

A key focus area for Fernandes will be accelerating the adoption of AI-native practices across engineering, delivery, and internal processes. The company is positioning itself as an AI-first organization, embedding artificial intelligence into its core operations. Management indicated that this transition will be critical in enhancing innovation speed and improving client outcomes in an increasingly competitive market.

Builds on proven track record

Fernandes brings more than 30 years of industry experience and has played a pivotal role in transforming Coforge’s delivery organization since joining. As Chief Delivery Officer, he led initiatives focused on execution discipline, domain specialization, and engineering rigor. His prior leadership roles at global firms further strengthen his ability to manage large-scale delivery operations and drive strategic transformation.

The leadership move reflects Coforge’s broader strategy of aligning its organizational structure with its growth ambitions in an AI-driven services landscape. Management highlighted that Fernandes’ combination of technical expertise and leadership will be central to achieving long-term operational goals. The promotion also underscores the company’s focus on building a scalable and future-ready organization capable of delivering consistent value to clients.

Overall, Coforge’s decision signals a continued emphasis on execution excellence, AI integration, and leadership depth as it navigates the evolving technology services environment.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing dated April 6, 2026. All information has been derived from the disclosed document and has not been independently verified.