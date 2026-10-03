Apple To Add New Mac Privacy Controls Over Risks From AI Agents And Third-Party Apps

Apple is preparing to introduce additional privacy controls for Mac users, citing growing concerns over the risks of giving third-party applications extensive access to personal data and system files.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the company said users who choose to provide an application with Full Disk Access will have to take “very explicit” action before the permission is granted. The setting can give applications access to system files, emails, messages and browsing history.

Apple flags growing AI agent risks

Apple said the changes are intended to ensure users understand the implications of granting such permissions and can make informed choices about their data and privacy.

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The company did not identify particular applications or developers but warned that some developers have used Full Disk Access in ways that could expose users to risks without them fully understanding the consequences.

Apple also highlighted the potential impact on people communicating with users. For messaging applications, access to a user’s complete message history could expose information belonging to other people who have exchanged messages with that user.

The company’s warning comes as AI agents become more widely used. These tools can perform tasks on behalf of users with limited or no direct supervision, but often require extensive permissions to files and applications.

Apple said the risks associated with broad access are likely to increase as AI agents become more capable and autonomous.

ChatGPT Mac feature raises privacy concerns

OpenAI said earlier this week that more than 35 million people use its agent products, including ChatGPT Work and Codex, up from 10 million in July. Meta Platforms’ Muse also recorded strong initial demand after its launch.

OpenAI introduced an opt-in feature for its ChatGPT Mac application in August that allows the software to read, summarise, compose and send text messages on behalf of users. The feature requires Full Disk Access to retrieve information from conversations stored in Apple’s Messages application.

Apple’s proposed controls come against this backdrop, as increasingly capable AI tools seek broader access to personal information to perform tasks for users.

The company said its objective is to make the risks associated with such permissions clearer before users authorise access.