Apple's Foldable iPhone Duo Reportedly Hits Production Issues Ahead Of October 23 Launch |

Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, is reportedly proving difficult to manufacture just weeks before it goes on sale. China's Jiemian News reported that Foxconn's final-assembly yield was just over 60 percent as of September 17. Low assembly yields and component delays could mean tight supply at launch.

Put simply, only about six in every ten units leaving the line were meeting Apple's quality bar at that stage. Such figures typically improve as assembly teams gain experience and equipment is calibrated. The 60 percent figure does not mean four in ten phones will reach buyers with defects.

Hinge and display add to the strain

The foldable OLED panel is supplied by Samsung Display and, according to the sources, also suffered from low yield and arrived late. Korean outlet ZDNet reported that the hinge is the part holding up production most, and that its main supplier is the only one among the core component makers to have hit obstacles. Apple weighed using liquid metal in some hinge parts before mass production but settled on a different approach.

The report says the low yield does not come from a single unresolved technical fault. Equipment, processes and production settings still need fine-tuning as volumes rise.

Could take up to a year to mature

One Foxconn supply-chain source reportedly said that it could take another six months to a year for the line to reach a mature yield that meets Apple's standards. That timeline refers to production efficiency. It is not a delay to the launch.

Supply likely to be limited

The low yield could affect how many units are available during the initial sales window, and Apple reportedly plans to sell some 6-8 million Duos worldwide in 2026. That is well below the volumes usually associated with Apple's Pro models. Buyers in India should expect stock to be tight at first.

Launch schedule and pricing

Apple has not confirmed any of the yield claims, and the October 23 availability date has not changed. Pre-orders open on October 16 and sales begin on October 23. The phone will launch in India on schedule at Rs. 2,99,900. The US starting price is reported at $1,999 for the 256GB model.