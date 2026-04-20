IEX Shares Drop 6.88% To ₹126.47 After CERC Market Coupling Proposal, Pricing Shift Weighs On Outlook

Sharp Fall In IEX Shares After Regulatory Update |

Mumbai: Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) dropped sharply on April 20 after a major regulatory update. The stock fell 6.88 percent to Rs 126.47, making it one of the biggest losers in the market.

The decline came after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) released a draft on new power market rules.

What Is Market Coupling?

The key highlight of the draft is the introduction of market coupling. Under this system, all electricity exchanges will send their buy and sell bids to a central body.

Grid India will act as the Market Coupling Operator (MCO). It will combine all bids and decide a single uniform market price for electricity across exchanges.

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Why This Is Negative For IEX?

Currently, exchanges like IEX play a major role in price discovery. But under market coupling, they will only collect bids and will no longer decide prices.

This change could impact the business model of exchanges, as pricing power will shift to the central operator. This is why investors reacted negatively to the news.

Wider Impact Of The Proposal

The draft says market coupling will apply to multiple segments, including:

- Day-Ahead Market

- Real-Time Market

Other trading segments

CERC has invited feedback from stakeholders until May 16, 2026, and detailed rules are expected within six months.

Past Developments Add To Concerns

Earlier, in February 2026, the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) rejected IEX’s appeal against market coupling rules. This cleared the way for the framework to move forward.

A similar announcement in July 2025 had triggered a sharp fall in IEX shares, showing how sensitive the stock is to such changes.

Recent Gains, But Fresh Pressure

Before this fall, IEX shares had gained around 12 percent in the last one month and had turned positive for the year.

However, today’s sharp decline shows that regulatory risks remain high. Investors are now closely watching further developments and final rules from CERC.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and based on market data and regulatory updates. It is not investment advice. Investors should evaluate risks and consult financial advisors before making decisions.