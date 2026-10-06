IEX Power Trading Volume Rises 12.7% To 39,685 MU In Q2 FY27; Real-Time Market Up 10.5%

IEX |

Mumbai: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced on October 6, 2026, that its electricity traded volume for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 reached 39,685 MU, marking a 12.7% year-on-year increase.

H1 FY27 Performance

For the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1 FY27), IEX achieved a total electricity traded volume of 77.2 BU, representing a 14.2% year-on-year growth. The Real-Time Market contributed 32.5 BU, an increase of 16.5% year-on-year.

Read Also IEX Subsidiary Indian Coal Exchange Ltd Applies For Licence With Coal Controller Organisation

September 2026 Volumes

In September 2026, the monthly electricity traded volume was 12.2 BU, up 10.4% year-on-year. The Real-Time Market recorded 5.3 BU, increasing by 10.6% year-on-year, and also registered its highest-ever single day volume of 315 MU on September 26, 2026.

Market Price Trends

The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market rose 46% year-on-year to ₹5.7 per unit during Q2 FY27, compared to Q2 FY26. In the Real-Time Market, the average clearing price increased 49% to ₹5.2 per unit during the same quarter.

Energy Consumption

India's energy consumption reached 502 BUs in Q2 FY27, reflecting an 11.5% year-on-year growth. For September 2026, national energy consumption was 162 BUs, an 11% increase year-on-year.

Day-Ahead and Term-Ahead Markets

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM), including HPDAM, registered volumes of 14,855 MU in Q2 FY27, a 2.2% year-on-year increase. The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM) traded 5,477 MU in Q2 FY27, an increase of 101.5% year-on-year.

Green Market Performance

The IEX Green Market, which includes Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead segments, reported a volume of 2,863 MU in Q2 FY27, a decline of 5.8% year-on-year. In September 2026, the Green Market volume was 737 MU, a decline of 32% year-on-year.

Renewable Energy Certificates

A total of 15.27 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) were traded in Q2 FY27, a decline of 65.5% year-on-year. In September 2026, 5.25 lakh RECs were traded, down 16.2% year-on-year.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.