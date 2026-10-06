IEX Power Trading Volume Rises 12.7% To 39,685 MU In Q2 FY27; Real-Time Market Up 10.5%

Mumbai: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced on October 6, 2026, that its electricity traded volume for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 reached 39,685 MU, marking a 12.7% year-on-year increase.
H1 FY27 Performance
For the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1 FY27), IEX achieved a total electricity traded volume of 77.2 BU, representing a 14.2% year-on-year growth. The Real-Time Market contributed 32.5 BU, an increase of 16.5% year-on-year.
September 2026 Volumes
In September 2026, the monthly electricity traded volume was 12.2 BU, up 10.4% year-on-year. The Real-Time Market recorded 5.3 BU, increasing by 10.6% year-on-year, and also registered its highest-ever single day volume of 315 MU on September 26, 2026.
Market Price Trends
The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market rose 46% year-on-year to ₹5.7 per unit during Q2 FY27, compared to Q2 FY26. In the Real-Time Market, the average clearing price increased 49% to ₹5.2 per unit during the same quarter.
Energy Consumption
India's energy consumption reached 502 BUs in Q2 FY27, reflecting an 11.5% year-on-year growth. For September 2026, national energy consumption was 162 BUs, an 11% increase year-on-year.
Day-Ahead and Term-Ahead Markets
The Day-Ahead Market (DAM), including HPDAM, registered volumes of 14,855 MU in Q2 FY27, a 2.2% year-on-year increase. The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM) traded 5,477 MU in Q2 FY27, an increase of 101.5% year-on-year.
Green Market Performance
The IEX Green Market, which includes Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead segments, reported a volume of 2,863 MU in Q2 FY27, a decline of 5.8% year-on-year. In September 2026, the Green Market volume was 737 MU, a decline of 32% year-on-year.
Renewable Energy Certificates
A total of 15.27 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) were traded in Q2 FY27, a decline of 65.5% year-on-year. In September 2026, 5.25 lakh RECs were traded, down 16.2% year-on-year.
Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.