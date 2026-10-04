Yogi Govt’s Electricity Supply Gains Momentum, Demand Of 24,779 MW Met | X

Lucknow: The Yogi government is taking continuous steps to ensure uninterrupted, accessible, and safe electricity supply across the state. Amid rising electricity demand, the government has placed special emphasis on strengthening the supply system while improving services for consumers. On October 3, the state supplied electricity in accordance with demand of 24,779 MW. On October 2, the state met demand of 23,939 MW, and on October 1, demand of 23,445 MW.

In terms of electricity supply in accordance with demand, Uttar Pradesh remained ahead of states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Punjab.

In the last week of September, large-scale electricity breakdowns occurred across the state due to the most intense storms and high winds witnessed in several years. More than 100 33 kV substations and more than 500 11 kV feeders were particularly affected in Purvanchal and Madhyanchal. UPPCL officers and employees worked day and night on a war footing to rectify faults and rapidly restore electricity supply in the affected areas.

Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026, various maintenance works are being undertaken across the state during the maintenance month to keep the electricity system running smoothly. PPCL field teams are carrying out necessary maintenance of electricity lines and related infrastructure. Pruning tree branches that come into contact with electricity lines, cleaning surrounding areas, and other necessary work are being undertaken to minimize electricity disruptions during adverse weather conditions.

The Yogi government’s focus is not limited to maintaining electricity supply; it also extends to providing better and more sensitive services to consumers. Along with addressing electricity theft, the focus is on understanding consumers’ needs and making them partners in the system rather than opponents of the department.

Instructions have been issued that whenever electricity supply is affected anywhere, the call center must register the information immediately. The consumer should be informed of the reason for the disruption in supply, and after electricity is restored, information should be provided through a message.

Emphasis has also been laid on regularly reviewing this entire system. The government’s objective is to provide the people of the state with a safe, reliable, and uninterrupted electricity supply through maintenance, prompt complaint redressal, and better monitoring.