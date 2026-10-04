'Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur And Varanasi To Be Developed As A silk Cluster': CM Yogi Adityanath |

Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur and Varanasi will be developed as a silk cluster. The Varanasi-Vindhya Regional Development Plan will also be implemented soon. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this on Sunday during a direct interaction with exporters, sellers and prominent entrepreneurs of the carpet industry at the golden jubilee edition of the India Carpet Expo.

Entrepreneurs raised issues related to a separate policy for the carpet industry, business requirements and the participation of women entrepreneurs. The Chief Minister listened to them one by one and assured them that the government would take cognizance of the issues raised.

Carpet businessman Anil Kumar from Mirzapur appreciated the Yogi government's work, citing improved connectivity. He also raised issues concerning the ancient city of Mirzapur and its carpet business. After listening to him, the Chief Minister assured him that he would consider the issues raised.

Imtiyaz Ahmed said that entrepreneurs have benefited greatly from the ODOP scheme. If the government formulates a policy for the carpet industry along similar lines, it will further benefit the business and create new employment opportunities.

He said that he had received the blessings of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the third time.

Piyush Kumar Barnwal said that India is number one in handmade carpets. Since carpet production takes considerable time, the industry should be treated somewhat differently from the manufacturing category, and a policy should be formulated keeping its requirements in mind.

Calling it a good suggestion, the Chief Minister said that the weavers who have kept alive the legacy of their ancestors deserve appreciation. He assured them that the government would certainly take cognizance of this suggestion.

Adarsh Purnima said that the India Carpet Expo was earlier held in Delhi. At that time, no one had even imagined that it would be organized in Bhadohi. Now such a large fair is being held in their own district, and the Chief Minister has arrived for the second consecutive time to encourage the carpet industry. Many women entrepreneurs and workers are associated with the carpet industry. Still, the existing structure of the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) has not brought women into its fold. There should be a provision for women that increases their participation and strengthens their morale.

On this, the Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Women will no longer remain dependent only on the government or its assurances, but will also make laws for themselves."

He asked CEPC to ensure the participation of women entrepreneurs and reserve seats for them.

The Chief Minister also assured that changes would be made in this direction.