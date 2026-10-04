'Artisans No Longer Feel The Need To Leave UP For Work; They Now Showcase Their Skills On Home Soil': CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Sant Ravidas Nagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "UP was a state of unlimited potential, but governments with a Bimaru mindset had turned it into a Bimaru state. In Uttar Pradesh, where artisans and craftspeople were once compelled to migrate in search of livelihood and employment, they are now getting a platform to showcase their skills on their own soil. Before 2017, business was in distress due to riots, curfews and lawlessness, but now no mafia can threaten anyone by brandishing a pistol from an open jeep. Nor can anyone undermine the security of daughters and traders."

He added, "Today, the carpet industry has received technology, design and markets, along with better connectivity and security. Bhadohi carpets are establishing their identity in the global market."

The Chief Minister inaugurated the golden jubilee edition of the India Carpet Expo, being organized from October 4 to 7 at the Carpet Expo Mart in Sant Ravidas Nagar, Bhadohi, on Sunday. He visited the stalls and viewed the products of artisans and craftspeople. Around 250 exhibitors and more than 450 foreign buyers from 65 countries are participating in this expo. This includes 106 buyers from BRICS countries.

He said, "Before 2017, there was frustration and despair in Uttar Pradesh. Due to riots, curfews, disturbances, and mafia activity, there was no conducive environment for business. Artisans could not find work, and domestic and foreign buyers also did not visit. The government included Bhadohi carpets under the One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme and connected artisans with technology, design, and markets."

The CM stated, "Exports worth Rs 6,100 crore are taking place from Sant Ravidas Nagar and the silk cluster. Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur and the silk cluster of Varanasi account for 60 percent of the country's total carpet exports. Sant Ravidas Nagar alone has 2,500 MSME units, with an annual turnover of Rs 10,000 crore. This industry has provided direct employment to more than 5 lakh people."

He informed that 90 percent of the carpets manufactured in the district are exported to various countries, including the United States, Germany, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Bhadohi's handmade carpets have also received a GI tag. The Indian Institute of Carpet Technology has been established in Bhadohi to provide technical education and training in designing and dyeing in the carpet and textile sector."

The Chief Minister said, "The carpet industry is directly benefiting from improved connectivity. Once the Ganga Expressway is extended as the Vindhya Expressway, Noida International Airport will be reachable from Sant Ravidas Nagar in six hours. With cargo facilities there, Bhadohi carpets will be able to reach global markets easily. In addition, an inland waterway is available between Varanasi and Haldia, and cargo facilities are also available at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi."

He said there are no longer disturbances, curfews, or riots in Uttar Pradesh. No mafia can threaten anyone by brandishing a pistol from an open jeep or undermine the security of daughters and traders. The result of strong law and order is that the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore.

He further informed, "Groundbreaking ceremonies have been held for projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore, and industries worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore are set to become operational very soon. The state has 96 lakh MSME units, and each unit is being provided security insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh."

The Chief Minister said, "Before 2017, there were around 14,000 factories in the state, and their number has now increased to more than 35,000. Uttar Pradesh manufactures 55 percent of the country's mobile phones and 60 percent of its electronic components."

He added, saying, "Uttar Pradesh accounts for 60 percent of the country's expressway network. Work is underway on 6 nodes of the Defense Industrial Corridor, and 12 private industrial parks are being developed in the state. Through arrangements such as Nivesh Mitra, Nivesh Sarathi and Udyami Mitra, every possible facility is being provided to investors."

CM Yogi said, "Carpets made by the skilled hands of Bhadohi are now enhancing the beauty of major establishments across the world. The carpet laid in the country's new Parliament building was also made in Sant Ravidas Nagar. The district has a GI tag, the ODOP platform, the Carpet Expo Mart and a strong export system. A PM MITRA Textile Park is being developed across 1,000 acres between Lucknow and Hardoi."

He added, "Preparations are underway to establish Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Skilling Zones in every district of the state. Skilled manpower will be trained here according to the requirements of industries."

The Chief Minister said more than 6 lakh visitors attended the UP International Trade Show, held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29. More than 1.5 lakh B2B meetings were held. More than 2,400 exhibitors and over 650 foreign buyers participated.

On this occasion, MP Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind, District Panchayat Chairperson Aniruddh Tripathi, Aurai MLA Dinanath Bhaskar, Gyanpur MLA Vipul Dubey, CEPC Chairman Captain Mukesh Gomber, Vice Chairman Aslam Mehboob, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, and India Expo Mart Limited Chairman Dr. Rakesh Sharma, among others, were present.