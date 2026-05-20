IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Reports 17% Revenue Growth To ₹619.5 Crore

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals reported 17 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 619.5 crore. |

Mumbai: IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited reported higher revenue and profit in the fourth quarter of FY26 on a consolidated basis, supported by improved performance in its pharmaceutical and speciality chemicals businesses. Revenue from operations rose 17 percent year-on-year to Rupees 619.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 527.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit increased 78 percent to Rupees 55.9 crore from Rupees 31.4 crore a year earlier. Total income stood at Rupees 621.2 crore during the quarter compared with Rupees 532.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations increased 6.7 percent from Rupees 580.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, net profit declined 21percent from Rupees 70.7 crore in the previous quarter. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 70.8 crore against Rupees 77.6 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses during the quarter rose to Rupees 550.5 crore from Rupees 508.0 crore in the preceding quarter, largely due to higher raw material consumption and employee costs. Finance costs remained stable at Rupees 3.2 crore, while depreciation expenses stood at Rupees 8.4 crore.

What Drove The Numbers

The pharmaceutical segment remained the company’s largest contributor, reporting revenue of Rupees 322.7 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 261.4 crore a year earlier. The chemicals segment generated Rupees 287.9 crore during the quarter against Rupees 250.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

IOL Chemicals said it recognised an additional charge of Rupees 1.21 crore during the quarter related to revised leave encashment liability following implementation of the new labour codes. Basic and diluted earnings per share improved to Rupees 1.81 from Rupees 1.07 a year ago.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 16 percent to Rupees 2,319 crore from Rupees 2,002 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 43percent to Rupees 140.2 crore from Rupees 99.6 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax stood at Rupees 174.4 crore. During the year, the company completed the installation of a new Triacetin manufacturing facility with 6,000 MTPA capacity and expanded Pantoprazole capacity to 276 MTPA. Both projects were funded through internal accruals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.