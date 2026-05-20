Tapir Constructions Reports 4,065% Revenue Growth In Q4, Net Loss Widens 31%

Tapir Constructions reported a sharp rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 13.1 crore from Rupees 0.3 crore a year ago, driven by real estate project activity. |

Mumbai: Tapir Constructions Limited reported higher revenue in the fourth quarter of FY26 as activity in its real estate development business improved during the period. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 13.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 0.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Despite the increase in revenue, the company’s net loss widened 31 percent year-on-year to Rupees 13.3 crore compared with a loss of Rupees 10.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased to Rupees 13.7 crore from Rupees 0.4 crore a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations declined 22 percent from Rupees 16.7 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net loss widened sharply from Rupees 5.2 crore in the preceding quarter because of higher operating costs and employee expenses. Total expenses during Q4 FY26 rose to Rupees 27.1 crore compared with Rupees 22.3 crore in Q3 FY26. Cost of land, constructed properties, and other expenses stood at Rupees 15.4 crore during the quarter, while employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 5.5 crore. Finance costs declined to Rupees 0.7 crore from Rupees 1.3 crore in the previous quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said it continues to operate in the real estate development business, which remains its sole reportable segment. Higher construction and project-related expenses weighed on profitability despite improved sales activity. Tapir Constructions also disclosed an exceptional gain of Rupees 0.1 crore during the quarter linked to the implementation impact of the new labour codes. Basic and diluted loss per share stood at Rupees 2,652.13 for the quarter compared with Rupees 2,022.74 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations increased to Rupees 476.5 crore from Rupees 0.3 crore in FY25. The company reported a net loss of Rupees 11.6 crore for the year compared with a loss of Rupees 18.3 crore in FY25. Outstanding debt stood at Rupees 454.6 crore as of March 31, 2026. During the year, the company redeemed non-convertible debentures worth Rupees 125 crore and raised fresh listed non-convertible debentures aggregating Rupees 250 crore through private placement.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.