Mysore Petro Chemicals Reports 190% Revenue Growth To ₹21.6 Crore In Q4

Mysore Petro Chemicals reported 190 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 21.6 crore, while net profit declined 6.1 percent to Rupees 0.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Mysore Petro Chemicals Limited reported strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by higher trading activity in organic and inorganic chemicals. The company’s standalone revenue from operations rose 190 percent year-on-year to Rupees 21.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 7.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit, however, declined 6.1percent to Rupees 0.5 crore from Rupees 0.5 crore a year earlier. Total income increased to Rupees 23.9 crore during the quarter from Rupees 8.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations grew 18 percent from Rupees 18.3 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, quarterly net profit declined sharply from Rupees 1.7 crore in the preceding quarter due to higher expenses and lower other income contribution. Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rupees 24.0 crore from Rupees 21.3 crore in Q3 FY26. The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rupees 0.2 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to a pre-tax profit of Rupees 0.8 crore in the year-ago period.

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What Drove The Numbers

The company said it remains focused on the trading of organic and inorganic chemicals, which continues to be its sole reportable business segment. Purchase of traded goods increased significantly to Rupees 20.6 crore during the quarter from Rupees 6.9 crore a year ago, reflecting stronger trading volumes. Other expenses also rose to Rupees 3.0 crore compared to Rupees 0.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rupees 0.71 for the quarter against Rupees 0.76 in the year-ago period.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, standalone revenue from operations rose 56percent to Rupees 52.2 crore from Rupees 33.5 crore in FY25. The company reported a net profit of Rupees 4.4 crore for the year compared with a net loss of Rupees 7.7 crore in FY25. The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 2 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.