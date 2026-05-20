Grasim Industries Reports 32% Revenue Growth To ₹11,774 Crore In Q4

Grasim Industries reported 32 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 11,774 crore, while net loss narrowed 43 percent year-on-year to Rupees 163.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Grasim Industries Limited reported higher revenue and a narrower loss in the fourth quarter of FY26 on a standalone basis. Revenue from operations rose 32 percent year-on-year to Rupees 11,774 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 8,925.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased 30 percent to Rupees 11,893 crore. The company posted a net loss of Rupees 163.5 crore during the quarter, compared with a loss of Rupees 288.0 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax stood at a loss of Rupees 239.5 crore against a loss of Rupees 368.2 crore a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, revenue from operations increased 13 percent from Rupees 10,432 crore, while net loss narrowed 6.3 percent from Rupees 174.4 crore. Total expenses rose to Rupees 12,051 crore from Rupees 10,730 crore in the previous quarter due to higher raw material and traded goods purchases.

Finance costs increased to Rupees 246.1 crore from Rupees 239.4 crore sequentially, while depreciation expenses rose to Rupees 571.0 crore. Exceptional charges during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 81.9 crore, including impairment of equipment at the Chemical Vilayat facility and provisions related to investments in joint ventures.

What Drove The Numbers

Grasim said the quarter included a Rupees 47.9 crore impairment charge linked to persistent equipment failures and corrosion issues at its Chemical Vilayat facility. The company also recognised a Rupees 34 crore charge toward estimated exposure in joint ventures AV Terrace Bay Inc, Canada, and Birla Advanced Knits Private Limited. Employee benefit expenses during the quarter stood at Rupees 745.8 crore, while power and fuel costs declined to Rupees 972.4 crore from Rupees 1,039.5 crore a year ago. Basic earnings per share for the quarter improved to a loss of Rupees 2.41 from a loss of Rupees 4.28 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, standalone revenue from operations rose 30 percent to Rupees 41,039 crore from Rupees 31,563 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 64percent to Rupees 348.4 crore from Rupees 212.1 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 444.5 crore. The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 10 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. During the year, Aditya Birla Renewables Limited also received investment commitments of up to Rupees 3,000 crore from Global Infrastructure Partners.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.