Apple mulls an online retail, 2-3 physical stores in India

New Delhi: According to sources privy to the development, Apple has conveyed to the government its plans to set up physical as well as an online store, in line with its 'global experience' centres for Apple-branded products.

While the company has remained mum on the locations of its stores, reports suggest that Mumbai could become home to India's maiden Apple retail store.

The move comes at a time when global smartphone manufacturers have reiterated their commitment to the Indian market and are looking to significantly ramp up their manufacturing capabilities India.

Apple, which works with Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron in India, currently makes iPhone 6S and 7 here. One of the sources said Apple is looking at assembling more models in the country. Apple did not respond to a query on this issue.

In a major push to single-brand retail, the government last week had relaxed FDI norms, offering players more flexibility on local sourcing norms. It also did away a provision that required companies to mandatorily set up a brick-and-mortar store before getting into online retail trading.

Following the announcement, Apple had said it is keen on offering online and in-store experiences to Indian users that are at par with its global standards and aims to open its maiden retail store in India.

