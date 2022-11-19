e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAnother 1,200 employees quit Twitter amid internal mayhem

Another 1,200 employees quit Twitter amid internal mayhem

Musk had previously fired half of Twitter's workforce after several key executives resigned

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Elon Musk's Twitter was reeling under a lot of trouble as another 1,200 employees quit over the ultimatum for an "extremely hardcore" workplace.

The New York Times reported that key infrastructure teams have been "decimated" at Twitter, and Musk sent an email to employees asking them about the details regarding the underlaying technology.

Read Also
Elon Musk warns of potential Twitter bankruptcy as top executives leave: "May lose billions next...
article-image

"Anyone who actually writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 p.m. today," Musk said in the email on Friday.

"Before doing so, please email me a bullet point summary of what your code commits have achieved in the past 6 months, along with up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code," he posted.

Musk had previously fired half of Twitter's workforce after several key executives resigned.

Read Also
Musk fires at least 20 Twitter employees for criticising him
article-image

After hundreds of employees resigned from the company ahead of the deadline, Musk said that he is not "super" worried about the mass resignations because the best employees are staying.

Several employees took to Twitter to announce their resignations ahead of the deadline to meet Musk's new work criteria.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
Elon Musk's ultimatum triggers mass resignation at Twitter, forcing him to shut offices
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Another 1,200 employees quit Twitter amid internal mayhem

Another 1,200 employees quit Twitter amid internal mayhem

India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House

India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House

BEL signs joint development agreement with IIT Madras

BEL signs joint development agreement with IIT Madras

Zomato to lay off 4% of its total workforce to reduce costs: Report

Zomato to lay off 4% of its total workforce to reduce costs: Report

Bharat Electronics to develop bomb diffusal robots in collaboration with DRDO

Bharat Electronics to develop bomb diffusal robots in collaboration with DRDO