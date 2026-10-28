 Anant Raj Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps To ₹156.49 Crore, Driven By Steady Revenue Growth
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Anant Raj Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps To ₹156.49 Crore, Driven By Steady Revenue Growth

Anant Raj Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹156.49 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 13.25 per cent increase year-on-year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the same period rose to ₹661.53 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Anant Raj Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps To ₹156.49 Crore, Driven By Steady Revenue Growth
Anant Raj |

Mumbai: Anant Raj Limited announced on Wednesday a consolidated net profit of ₹156.49 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This represents a 13.25 per cent increase compared to ₹138.18 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹661.53 crore. This was up 4.88 per cent from ₹630.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

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Other Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the reporting quarter was ₹678.95 crore, compared to ₹640.89 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹491.17 crore from ₹476.46 crore a year earlier.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹4.36. This compares to ₹4.02 in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹305.68 crore, up from ₹264.08 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half year stood at ₹1,292.93 crore, against ₹1,223.20 crore a year ago.

Business Expansion

Anant Raj Cloud Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary, has been established to source clients globally for data centres in Haryana. This entity has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Haryana and Orange Business Services Singapore Pte. Ltd. to promote the state as a data centre hub.

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Real Estate Project

The company received RERA registration for its new luxury residential project, "The Estate One," in Gurugram, Haryana. The project has an approximate built-up area potential of 1.22 million square feet.

Cloud Infrastructure and AI

Anant Raj Cloud Private Limited continues to expand its data centre infrastructure, with two campuses operational and a combined capacity of 28 MW. The company targets an aggregate IT load capacity of 357 MW by FY 2031-32 and expects to achieve 63 MW by the end of FY 2026-27, including AI-enabled infrastructure. The company plans to commence AI-enabled services this financial year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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