Anant Raj Q4 Profit Rises 25% To ₹149 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹2,500 Crore

Anant Raj reported a 25 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 148.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Real estate developer Anant Raj Limited reported a 25 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 148.7 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 118.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by higher revenue and continued growth in its data centre business.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 646.8 crore in the March quarter from Rs 540.7 crore a year earlier. Compared with Rs 641.6 crore in Q3 FY26, the company maintained steady sequential growth momentum through the financial year.

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 675.4 crore against Rs 550.9 crore in Q4 FY25, while total expenses increased to Rs 500.1 crore from Rs 410 crore a year ago. Profit before tax rose to Rs 175.4 crore from Rs 140.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequentially, profit after tax increased from Rs 144.2 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Diluted earnings per share improved to Rs 4.18 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3.47 in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 22 percent to Rs 2,511.6 crore compared with Rs 2,060 crore in FY25.

Annual net profit climbed 31 percent to Rs 557 crore from Rs 425.8 crore in the previous year. Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rs 556.9 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. During the year, the company also raised Rs 1,099.99 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement, issuing shares at Rs 662 apiece.

Anant Raj said it continued expanding its digital infrastructure business and signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish an additional 50 MW data centre capacity.

With this expansion, the company’s planned data centre capacity is expected to reach 357 MW IT load, involving an estimated investment of around Rs 20,000 crore.

The company also said its board constituted a committee to evaluate a possible merger or demerger of its real estate and data centre businesses to improve operational focus and unlock shareholder value.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly filings and is not investment advice.