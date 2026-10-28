Kanpur Plastipack Reports Robust Q2 FY27 Earnings, Net Profit Doubles To ₹16.06 Crore; H1 Income Climbs 28.6%

Kanpur Plastipack |

Mumbai: Kanpur Plastipack Limited on 27 October 2026 announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, showing significant growth in both revenue and profitability.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated EBITDA for Q2 FY27 grew by 58.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹26.62 crore. The company's EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 11.1 per cent, an improvement of 100 basis points.

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Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026 (H1 FY27), consolidated total income was ₹449.15 crore, up 28.6 per cent from the previous year. Net profit for H1 FY27 rose by 82.8 per cent to ₹27.73 crore, while EBITDA increased by 47.9 per cent to ₹48.36 crore.

End-Market Mix

The food industry remained the largest end market for Kanpur Plastipack in Q2 FY27, contributing 44 per cent of the mix. Industrial packaging followed with a 23 per cent contribution, and construction accounted for 12 per cent.

Geographical Presence

Europe continued to be the company’s largest geographical market, accounting for 65 per cent of the geographical mix. North America contributed 17 per cent and South America 14 per cent, highlighting the company's export focus.

Expansion Projects

The company is progressing with several expansion projects. Construction of the new FIBC Division – Unit 3 building on Gajner Road is expected to be completed by 30 October 2026. Machinery for both phases of this unit has been received.

Machine Installations

Commissioning of the first Needle Punching and Ironing Machine, received in August 2026, is expected by 15 November 2026. The second machine is scheduled for commissioning by the end of March 2027, despite delays due to heavy rainfall in Kanpur.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.