Mumbai: 40–50 Kg Of Plastic Removed From Cow’s Stomach At Veterinary Camp In Ghatkopar; Mayor Ritu Tawde Warns Against Plastic Waste | VIDEO

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inaugurated a free veterinary camp in Ghatkopar West, where specialist doctors are treating sick and injured animals | File Photo

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: Around 40–50 kg of accumulated plastic was reportedly removed from a cow’s stomach during surgery at a two-day free mega veterinary camp for sick and injured animals at Aaradhya Bhakti Park (Police Hockey Ground) in Ghatkopar West. More than 110 animals had registered for free treatment by Wednesday morning.

Inaugurating the camp on Wednesday, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde urged citizens to stop disposing of leftover food in plastic bags, warning that stray cattle often swallow plastic along with the food, leading to serious health complications.

राष्ट्रसंत परम गुरुदेव श्री नम्रमुनी महाराज यांच्या प्रेरणेतून, बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका, महाराष्ट्र शासनाचा पशुसंवर्धन विभाग आणि 'अरहम युवा सेवा ग्रुप' यांच्या संयुक्त विद्यमाने घाटकोपर (पूर्व) येथील आराध्य भक्ती पार्क येथे आयोजित दोन दिवसीय मोफत पशू महा-शस्त्रक्रिया शिबिराचे आज उद्घाटन झाले असून त्याची काही क्षणचित्रे... #AnimalCare #FreeAnimalSurgeryCamp #AnimalWelfare #PlasticFreeMumbai #SayNoToPlastic #MumbaiMayor #RituTawde #mumbaichiprathamsevika @ParagShahBJP @mybmc — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) October 21, 2026

The camp, being held on October 21 and 22, has been organised jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Maharashtra government’s Animal Husbandry Department and the Arham Yuva Seva Group (Arham Always Care), under the inspiration of Rashtrasant Namramuni Maharaj.

https://t.co/a1Gvu2XvZG — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) October 21, 2026

Free Surgeries And Specialist Veterinary Care

The camp offers free surgeries, medical treatment, food, water, shelter and post-operative care. Specialist veterinary doctors are treating animals suffering from horn cancer, hernia, tumours, cataracts and orthopaedic conditions. Procedures also include rumenotomy, a surgery to remove plastic and other foreign materials accumulated in an animal’s stomach.

A fully equipped, air-conditioned dome with modular operation theatres, examination rooms and post-operative intensive care facilities has been set up to protect sick and recovering animals from the October heat.

प्लास्टिकमुक्त मुंबई, आपली मुंबई! राष्ट्रसंत परम गुरुदेव श्री नम्रमुनि महाराज साहेब यांच्या प्रेरणेने, 'ARHAM GROUP – ARHAM ALWAYS CARE' आणि महाराष्ट्र शासनाच्या ठाणे जिल्हा पशुसंवर्धन विभागाच्या सहकार्याने, तसेच घाटकोपर पूर्व विधानसभेचे सेवाभावी आमदार माननीय श्री. परागभाई शाह यांच्या विशेष प्रयत्नांनी आयोजित मोफत पशुवैद्यकीय शिबिरात, एका मुक प्राण्याच्या पोटातून तब्बल ४० किलो प्लास्टिक बाहेर काढण्यात आले! हे विदारक दृश्य पाहून मन सुन्न झाले. सणासुदीला आपण आदराने गाईला घास भरवतो, परंतु तो अनेकदा प्लास्टिकच्या पिशवीतून दिला जातो किंवा फेकून दिलेल्या कचऱ्यातील प्लास्टिक हे मुक प्राणी खातात. या दुर्दैवी परिस्थितीला कुठेतरी आपण सर्वजण जबाबदार आहोत. चला, बॅनरमुक्त आणि प्लास्टिकमुक्त मुंबई घडवण्यासाठी आजच एकत्र संकल्प करूया आणि प्लास्टिकचा वापर पूर्णपणे थांबवूया. माझी सर्व मुंबईकर आणि महाराष्ट्रातील नागरिकांना नम्र विनंती आहे- कचरा किंवा प्लास्टिक रस्त्यावर फेकू नका आणि आपल्या दैनंदिन जीवनात प्लास्टिकचा वापर टाळा. एक पाऊल मुक प्राण्यांच्या रक्षणासाठी! 🙏🏻 #AnimalCare #FreeAnimalSurgeryCamp #AnimalWelfare #PlasticFreeMumbai #SayNoToPlastic #MumbaiMayor #RituTawde #mumbaichiprathamsevika @ParagShahBJP @mybmc — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) October 21, 2026

Mayor Appeals For Responsible Feeding

“These voiceless animals cannot speak or complain, but taking proper care of them is our responsibility as human beings. Making Mumbai, Maharashtra and the entire country plastic-free is the need of the hour, both for the health of these animals and the environment,” Tawde said.

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Citizens who find sick or injured animals requiring surgery or specialised treatment can register cases at animalcamp.alwayscare.org or call 96358 39888. The Mayor appealed to residents to feed stray animals responsibly and avoid discarding food in plastic packaging.

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