Mumbai: 40–50 Kg Of Plastic Removed From Cow’s Stomach At Veterinary Camp In Ghatkopar; Mayor Ritu Tawde Warns Against Plastic Waste | VIDEO

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: Around 40–50 kg of accumulated plastic was reportedly removed from a cow’s stomach during surgery at a two-day free mega veterinary camp for sick and injured animals at Aaradhya Bhakti Park (Police Hockey Ground) in Ghatkopar West. More than 110 animals had registered for free treatment by Wednesday morning.
Inaugurating the camp on Wednesday, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde urged citizens to stop disposing of leftover food in plastic bags, warning that stray cattle often swallow plastic along with the food, leading to serious health complications.
The camp, being held on October 21 and 22, has been organised jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Maharashtra government’s Animal Husbandry Department and the Arham Yuva Seva Group (Arham Always Care), under the inspiration of Rashtrasant Namramuni Maharaj.
Free Surgeries And Specialist Veterinary Care
The camp offers free surgeries, medical treatment, food, water, shelter and post-operative care. Specialist veterinary doctors are treating animals suffering from horn cancer, hernia, tumours, cataracts and orthopaedic conditions. Procedures also include rumenotomy, a surgery to remove plastic and other foreign materials accumulated in an animal’s stomach.
A fully equipped, air-conditioned dome with modular operation theatres, examination rooms and post-operative intensive care facilities has been set up to protect sick and recovering animals from the October heat.
Mayor Appeals For Responsible Feeding
“These voiceless animals cannot speak or complain, but taking proper care of them is our responsibility as human beings. Making Mumbai, Maharashtra and the entire country plastic-free is the need of the hour, both for the health of these animals and the environment,” Tawde said.
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Citizens who find sick or injured animals requiring surgery or specialised treatment can register cases at animalcamp.alwayscare.org or call 96358 39888. The Mayor appealed to residents to feed stray animals responsibly and avoid discarding food in plastic packaging.
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