India Drops Colour-Coded Food Warning Labels After Industry Pushback; Supreme Court Scrutinises Move | AI

India's food regulator has abandoned a push for colour-coded health warnings on the front of packaged foods after resistance from major consumer companies, even as public health activists seek greater transparency over sugar, salt and fat content.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in August that warning labels did not account for the stronger flavours common in Indian cuisine compared with Western food. Instead, it proposed requiring companies to display a black-and-white table showing sugar, fat and salt content.

Supreme Court examines policy

The Supreme Court is scrutinising the decision following a petition by public health activists. A recent study published in The Lancet estimates that 450 million Indians could be obese or overweight by 2050.

Health experts argue that clearer labels can encourage healthier eating habits. About 20 countries have adopted interpretive front-of-pack labels, which can include red warnings for high sugar levels and green indicators for low fat content.

At a tense March 19 meeting with the regulator, industry executives argued that warning labels were confusing and ineffective and urged authorities to focus on portion control, according to recordings reviewed by Reuters.

It is “very simplistic” to believe that a consumer who doesn’t already ⁠read ingredient lists “will be so informed by seeing a symbol or an icon on the label” that their diet significantly improves, senior Coca-Cola India executive Mili Bhattacharya said at the meeting.

Industry raises objections

She argued that warning labels would not stop consumers from eating other sugary and salty foods and were unnecessary because Indian doctors had educated patients about foods they should avoid.

Coca-Cola and its bottling partners have, however, voluntarily introduced traffic-light-style labels on drinks in about two dozen European markets. Nestle, a member of Indian industry groups that opposed the regulator's earlier proposals, has voluntarily used interpretive labels in Britain since 2013.

Coca-Cola and Nestle declined to comment to Reuters. The FSSAI also declined to comment, citing ongoing court proceedings over the labelling policy.

Simone Pettigrew, head of food policy at the George Institute for Global Health in Australia, said the potential impact of warning labels on profits gives the industry an incentive “to hold out for as long as possible, not informing the Indian public about the healthiness of the foods that they're selling."

Lobbying by interest groups has “almost paralyzed” regulators from enacting tougher standards, said Pettigrew, who has researched front-of-pack labels in more than two dozen countries.

Industry Opposes Red Warning Labels

Nearly 80% of products in India's packaged food and beverages market, valued at more than $100 billion, could be considered high in fat, sugar and salt, according to industry estimates.

Deepak Jolly of the Ind Food & Beverage Association told the March meeting that this would mean packaging would be covered in red if the industry adopted colour-coded warnings.

The association, which represents companies including PepsiCo, told Reuters it wanted greater clarity from regulators. It said the proposals could result in "high sugar" warnings on coconut water packs containing only natural sugar.

Since 2017, Indian regulators have considered measures including prominent colour-coded warnings and star ratings indicating products' nutritional value. Producers, however, are currently required only to provide ingredients and basic nutritional information on the back of packaging.

Public health activists petitioned the Supreme Court for greater transparency, and the court in February directed regulators to consider warning labels, suggesting that the FSSAI examine Israel's red-and-green system.

Following the March meeting with industry representatives, the FSSAI moved away from interpretive labelling. It told the Supreme Court in August that it was “difficult” to match international packaging standards, echoing the industry's position.

The court responded that “the world should know that India is very much concerned about the overall health of its citizens.”

Health Activists Target Packaged Foods

Growing health awareness among India's middle class is also putting packaged-food companies under scrutiny. Monthly sales of weight-loss drugs that reduce appetite have risen 400% since early 2025, according to market research firm Pharmarack.

Activists and influencers have also used social media to question processed and packaged foods. Among them is Revant Himatsingka, a former McKinsey management consultant who has an audience of more than 5 million across YouTube and Instagram, where the 34-year-old is known as Food Pharmer.

In 2023, Himatsingka posted a video criticising the amount of sugar and artificial sweetener in PepsiCo's Sting caffeine drink, which is marketed as an energy drink and is popular among young people in India.

PepsiCo obtained a take-down order from a Delhi court after arguing that claims in the video were false and intended to instigate a campaign against the beverage.

Indian regulators in July ordered PepsiCo and other companies to stop using the "energy drink" label within 90 days. PepsiCo did not respond to Reuters' questions.

Several food companies have also filed legal complaints against social media influencers who criticised the way they marketed products in India.

Same Brands, Different Recipes Across Countries

Differences between products sold in India and overseas have emerged as another point of contention.

A can of Fanta sold in London contains 63 calories, while the same brand sold in India contains three times as much sugar, according to Reuters. The Indian version also contains an artificial dye that requires a prominent health warning when used in food products in Europe. In India, its presence is listed in small print on the back of the can.

Multinational food companies often use different recipes across markets to comply with local regulations and cater to tastes and spending capacity.

“Pricing and affordability are one of the biggest reasons recipes differ so much across countries," said former Mondelez executive Parul Sharma.

Himatsingka has posted videos comparing ingredients in Indian versions of products such as Fanta and Nestle's KitKat with versions sold in Europe and Australia.

Standard KitKat sold in India contains 4.5% cocoa solids, while the milk chocolate in the Australian version contains at least 22% cocoa. Nestle's Maggi instant noodles sold in India use palm oil, while many versions sold in Britain use more expensive sunflower oil.

Many Maggi packets sold in Britain are made in India but carry red front-of-pack warnings about their high salt content.

“It is the frustration of feeling cheated," Himatsingka said.

There are signs that changing consumer preferences are prompting companies to alter some products. In 2024, Nestle announced it would begin selling sugar-free Cerelac baby food in India after activists, including Himatsingka, complained that only the version containing sugar had been sold in the country for 50 years. Nestle had long sold sugar-free Cerelac in other markets.