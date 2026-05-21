Haryana Govt Introduces Mandatory 'Shramdan' In Government Schools To Instill Discipline, Cleanliness & Civic Responsibility | file pic

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to make 'Shramdan' a mandatory part of the curriculum of government schools in the state.

Shramdan is an important volunteer contribution in which students, teachers and even locals voluntarily contribute their physical effort to clean and maintain their campuses and surrounding communities.

The state government accepted the suggestions of Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda in this regard during a meeting held here on Wednesday.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned officials so that students can develop discipline, participation and a sense of social responsibility, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a review meeting on school infrastructure here. Minister Dhanda was also present in the meeting.

Further, to make the teaching system more effective, the chief minister, on the suggestion of the education minister, directed that teachers will not carry mobile phones into classrooms.

Teachers' mobile phones will remain deposited in the principal's office and complete restriction on mobile phone use during teaching hours will be ensured so that studies are not affected and students receive a better academic environment.

On the occasion, Saini launched 'Chief Minister Excellence and Early English Schools'. In line with the Budget Announcement 2026-27, 250 identified schools were inaugurated in the first phase.

These schools will be affiliated with the Haryana Board of School Education and will provide education in both Hindi and English medium.

Modern resources, improved infrastructure, laboratories, smart classrooms, and quality teaching systems will be developed in these schools.

Teachers and principals will be selected through a screening process to ensure quality education for students.

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