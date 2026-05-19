No school in Bhopal receives gold medal in third-party evaluation under the School Certification Scheme | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after repeated claims by education department officials, not a single school from Bhopal district has received a gold medal in the third-party evaluation conducted under the School Certification Scheme.

The State Education Centre recently released the list, raising serious questions over the status of education system in the district.

The School Certification Scheme was launched under Samagra Shiksha Project in Madhya Pradesh to improve the quality of education and encourage better-performing schools.

Schools are evaluated on various standards and awarded gold, silver, or bronze certification based on their performance.

For this process, the state appointed third-party assessment agencies through an online system. In Bhopal district, 450 schools were assessed between April 6 and April 11, 2026. Out of these, only 11 schools qualified in the gold category, 24 schools received silver medals and 396 schools were given bronze certification.

However, none of the schools awarded gold medals belonged to Bhopal district. Only Kamla Nehru School in TT Nagar managed to secure a silver medal. The state has sent the list of all selected schools to district collectors. The teachers of the best-performing schools will be honoured.