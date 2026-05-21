Congress MLA Amin Patel Demands Inquiry Into BMC's PPP Policy For Municipal School Plots, Alleges Lack Of Transparency | File Pic

Mumbai: After BJP now Congress leader has raised strong objections to the BMC’s public-private partnership (PPP) policy for municipal school plots. Congress MLA Amin Patel has written to Muncipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and has demanded to set up an inquiry on allotment of five school plots under the policy and take legal action on the concerned officials.

Six school plots identified

The BMC has identified six municipal school plots to be handed over to private operators under its PPP model — Kanya Shala and MHB Urdu School in Malad, the Mahim BMC School, Malad Dhanjiwadi School, Vakola BMC School and Thakur Village BMC School. Of these, five have already received responses from private organisations. In a letter to the civic administration, Patel alleged that the policy was framed when the BMC had no elected civic house, bypassing detailed discussion and consultation with representatives. Questioning the transparency of the process, he claimed the policy was being implemented in haste and could end up causing losses to the civic body instead of delivering public benefit.

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He further said, "Several organisations are already successfully running free education initiatives in BMC schools with strong SSC results, and should be encouraged to continue while the schools remain under the civic body’s ownership and identity." Stressing that providing free education to children of “original Mumbaikars” is the BMC’s responsibility, he questioned the haste in implementing the PPP policy and demanded a probe into the allotment of five school plots, alleging possible collusion and seeking strict legal action against those responsible.

However, a senior civic official, while declining to comment on the specific case, said the PPP model does not amount to privatisation of public spaces but is aimed at availing private-sector services at municipal rates. Earlier, BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam had urged the civic body to review the policy before proceeding further. He demanded the formation of a committee to examine the scheme in detail, hold discussions in the civic house, and frame a balanced and inclusive policy after consulting elected representatives and education experts.

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