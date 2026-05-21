Maharashtra Government Rolls Out Digital Ticketing System For Mumbai Ferry Services Starting With Versova-Madh Route |

Mumbai: In a move aimed at modernising Mumbai’s growing water transport network, the Maharashtra government has initiated the rollout of a digital ticketing system for passenger ferry services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, beginning with the busy Versova-Madh route.

Nitesh Rane's directive

Nitesh Rane on Wednesday directed officials to operationalise an online ticketing platform for water transport services, marking a major shift from the traditional manual ticketing model that has been in place for decades.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting held at Mantralaya to discuss digital transformation of passenger water transport services across the region. Senior officials of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, including CEO P. Pradeep, were present at the meeting.

Technology overhaul details

The state government plans to introduce QR-code based entry systems, smart automatic gates, handheld ticketing devices and multi-modal digital payment options as part of the overhaul. Authorities are also considering monthly, quarterly and annual digital travel passes for regular commuters.

According to officials, the Versova-Madh route currently witnesses nearly 22,000 ticket transactions daily. The government has now set a target of shifting at least 50 per cent of these transactions online within the next three months.

Commuter convenience & transparency

The move comes as Mumbai increasingly looks towards coastal and inland water transport to reduce pressure on overcrowded roads and suburban railway networks. Officials believe digital ticketing will not only improve commuter convenience by reducing queues at ferry points but also bring greater transparency and operational efficiency to the system.

The government is also accelerating plans to strengthen water transport infrastructure ahead of the monsoon season. Discussions were held on fast-tracking services on key routes including Gateway of India, Belapur, Elephanta and DCD Terminal corridors.

Apart from streamlining passenger services, the state is also exploring commercial revenue generation through advertising and branding opportunities linked to the digital ticketing platform. Plans are underway to upgrade jetty infrastructure with gazebos, digital information systems and improved commuter amenities.

The initiative is being seen as part of Maharashtra’s broader push to integrate technology into urban transport systems while promoting water transport as a viable alternative for daily travel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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