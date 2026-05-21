Rising Diesel Prices And Fuel Shortages Threaten Truck Movement Across India, Transport Sector Warns Of Supply Chain Disruption | File

Mumbai: India’s transport and logistics sector is staring at a fresh crisis as rising diesel prices and fuel shortages begin affecting truck movement across several states. Transport operators have warned that if the situation continues, it could hit supply chains, delay deliveries of essential goods and disrupt industrial activity across the country.

Trucks forced off roads

The concern comes amid reports that a large number of trucks are being forced off the roads due to difficulties in fuel availability. Industry leaders say the situation is becoming serious for transporters already struggling with high operational costs, low freight rates and mounting financial pressure.

Speaking on the issue, Bal Malkit Singh said the fuel crisis could trigger a “cascading effect” on the economy if urgent action is not taken. He said uninterrupted diesel supply for commercial vehicles is critical as any halt in truck movement directly impacts manufacturing, imports, exports and distribution of essential commodities.

Financial stress on transport sector

“The transport sector is already under severe financial stress. Restrictions or shortages in diesel supply can lead to transportation disruptions and even partial standstill of logistics operations,” Singh said.

The transport industry has appealed to both Central and State governments, along with oil marketing companies, to immediately ensure smooth fuel availability for commercial vehicles. Industry stakeholders fear that continued disruption could affect food supplies, retail markets and factory operations in the coming weeks.

With road transport handling the majority of India’s freight movement, experts say stabilising fuel supply has now become crucial to prevent a wider economic slowdown.

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