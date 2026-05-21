Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Mumbai's Oldest Pest Control Outpost In Fort Area |

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of the pesticide control outpost in the Fort area, Mumbai’s oldest pest control station, nearly a century old. Describing citizen complaints as the administration’s “eyes and ears,” she directed officials to ensure prompt grievance redressal and effective use of the BMC’s ‘Maarg’ (Management and Redressal of Grievances) system across all platforms.

Multiple civic facilities visited

Bhide conducted an early morning inspection at the pesticide control outpost on Mint Road in the Fort area. She later visited multiple civic facilities across the city, including the A-2 road repair and store depot and sewerage unit in ‘A’ Ward, the S.K. Patil Garden road repair depot and student study centre on Kamalabai Girls School Road in ‘C’ Ward, the Nana Chowk area pesticide control unit in ‘D’ Ward, and the Lovegrove stormwater pumping station in Worli under ‘G South’ Ward.

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Bhide stressed the need for intensified pest control measures, noting that food waste from roadside eateries and street food hubs significantly contributes to the proliferation of rats, cats, and mosquitoes. She directed officials to strengthen systems for proper disposal of food waste and encourage restaurants and food establishments to collect waste in bags and hand it over to municipal collection agencies instead of dumping it indiscriminately. Bhide also instructed that developers and construction sites be directed to put in place mechanisms and deploy personnel to prevent mosquito breeding at project locations.

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