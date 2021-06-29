Business

Amitabh Kant gets one-year extension as NITI Aayog CEO

By ANI

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
PTI

Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant has been given one-year extension till June 2022, according to an order by the Department of Personnel and Training issued Tuesday.

The 1980-batch IAS officer was a key driver of the "Make in India", Start-up India, "Incredible India" and "God's Own Country" initiatives.

In 2019, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the extension of tenure of Amitabh Kant as CEO, NITI Aayog for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019 up to June 30, 2021.

