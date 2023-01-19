e-Paper Get App
The company said that no SIM change is needed as existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled and that the existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Airtel 5G Plus now live in Dehradun | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Dehradun, via an exchange filing.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Currently operational at Transport Nagar, Chandrabani, Balawala, Miyawala, Dehrakas, Patel Nagar, Paltan Bazar, Niranjanpur, Sewla Kalan, Garhwali Colony, Saundhon wali, Aman Vihar, New road Race Course, Mothrowala, Ekta Vihar, Chakrata Road, Rajpur Road, Prem Nagar in Dehradun.

Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Sovan Mukherjee, CEO Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Dehradun. Airtel customers in Dehradun can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to Highdefinition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

