 Airflow Rail Technology IPO Opens Strong With 118% GMP, Investors Could Earn ₹165 Profit Per Share On Day One
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAirflow Rail Technology IPO Opens Strong With 118% GMP, Investors Could Earn ₹165 Profit Per Share On Day One

Airflow Rail Technology IPO Opens Strong With 118% GMP, Investors Could Earn ₹165 Profit Per Share On Day One

Airflow Rail Technology’s IPO opened with huge demand, trading at a 118 percent premium in the grey market. Investors may earn up to Rs 165 profit per share. Listing expected on September 18.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Airflow IPO Sees 118 percent Grey Market Premium on Day One | File Image |

Mumbai: Airflow Rail Technology, a company that manufactures products for the railway, defense, and aerospace sectors, launched its IPO on September 11, 2025. The IPO received a very strong response from the market on the first day itself.

The company’s unlisted shares are currently trading at around Rs 305 in the grey market, which is Rs 165 higher than its issue price of Rs 140. This means the stock is trading at a 118 percent premium, giving early investors the hope of big gains.

Read Also
LG Electronics India Eyes ₹15,000-Cr IPO In October, Set To Be Biggest Share Sale of 2025
article-image

IPO Details: Price Band, Lot Size & Minimum Investment

The IPO will remain open for bidding until September 15, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Board Likely To Discuss IPO Norms, Investor Rules On September 12
SEBI Board Likely To Discuss IPO Norms, Investor Rules On September 12
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 11, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 11, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
Rupee Crashes 36 Paise To Record Low Of 88.47 Against Dollar Amid US Tariff Tensions
Rupee Crashes 36 Paise To Record Low Of 88.47 Against Dollar Amid US Tariff Tensions
Breaking News! Sonia Gandhi Gets Relief By Delhi Court Over Inclusion In Voters' List Before Becoming Indian Citizen
Breaking News! Sonia Gandhi Gets Relief By Delhi Court Over Inclusion In Voters' List Before Becoming Indian Citizen

Price band: Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share

Lot size: 1,000 shares

Minimum investment: At least 2,000 shares, i.e., Rs 2.80 lakh

The issue consists of 65 lakh fresh equity shares, and the company aims to raise Rs 91.10 crore through this IPO.

Why Is the Company Raising Funds?

The company will use the IPO proceeds for:

- Buying new machines and equipment

- Repaying debts

- Meeting working capital needs

- General corporate purposes

Read Also
IPO-Bound NephroCare Health Services Announces Acquisition Of Five New Dialysis Clinics In...
article-image

Who’s Managing the IPO?

Registrar: KFIN Technologies

Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors (the sole book running lead manager)

Allotment and Listing Timeline

Allotment Date: September 16, 2025

Listing Date: Expected on September 18, 2025, on the BSE SME Index

About Airflow Rail Technology

Airflow Rail Technology supplies key components used in rolling stock for Indian Railways, especially through units like Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and other railway coach production units.

The company also works on turnkey interior furnishing projects for Indian Railways. In defense and aerospace sectors, it produces high-precision, critical engineering components.

Read Also
Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Opens On September 10, GMP Hints At Strong Listing
article-image

Financials (FY 2024–25)

Revenue: Rs 192.38 crore

Expenses: Rs 157.69 crore

Net Profit: Rs 25.54 crore

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions related to IPOs or stocks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Board Likely To Discuss IPO Norms, Investor Rules On September 12

SEBI Board Likely To Discuss IPO Norms, Investor Rules On September 12

Rupee Crashes 36 Paise To Record Low Of 88.47 Against Dollar Amid US Tariff Tensions

Rupee Crashes 36 Paise To Record Low Of 88.47 Against Dollar Amid US Tariff Tensions

Tata Capital’s USD 2 Billion IPO Set For October, Poised To Be Largest In India’s Financial...

Tata Capital’s USD 2 Billion IPO Set For October, Poised To Be Largest In India’s Financial...

Airflow Rail Technology IPO Opens Strong With 118% GMP, Investors Could Earn ₹165 Profit Per Share...

Airflow Rail Technology IPO Opens Strong With 118% GMP, Investors Could Earn ₹165 Profit Per Share...

Energy Stocks Help Indian Markets Settle Marginally Higher, Japanese & Korean Markets Attracts...

Energy Stocks Help Indian Markets Settle Marginally Higher, Japanese & Korean Markets Attracts...