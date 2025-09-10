LG Electronics India Eyes ₹15,000-Cr IPO In October, Set To Be Biggest Share Sale of 2025

LG India Plans Rs 15,000 Crore IPO in October. |

Mumbai: South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics is all set to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian subsidiary in October 2025, according to a report by The Economic Times. This major move shows LG’s strong interest in expanding its Indian footprint through the public market.

A banker involved in the process told ET, 'The company was waiting for market conditions to stabilise before launching the issue, and it now sees October as the right window.'

Sebi Approval Already in Hand

LG had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in December 2024, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) gave its approval in March 2025. The company is planning to sell about 15 percent stake, which means around 10.2 crore shares will be offered to the public.

This IPO will be the second-largest Indian listing by a Korean company, just after Hyundai Motor’s IPO in October 2024.

Who's Managing the Deal?

Some of the world’s top investment banks are handling LG India’s IPO. The lead managers include Morgan Stanley India, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India, according to ET. While official responses from LG or the bankers are still awaited, the preparations for the listing are in full swing.

Market Timing and IPO Rush

This IPO comes at a time when the Indian primary market is very active. So far in 2025, over 30 companies have raised Rs 60,000 crore through IPOs.

LG had earlier considered launching the IPO in April or May 2025, but global tensions, US-China trade issues, and shaky markets made the company hold off. These issues also brought down its expected valuation from $15 billion to around $10.5–11.5 billion, as per the ET report.

Now, with more stable markets, LG sees October as the perfect time to go public.

Read Also Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Opens On September 10, GMP Hints At Strong Listing

LG Electronics India: A Market Leader

LG Electronics India has been a top player in the home appliance and consumer electronics market in India since it was set up in 1997. According to a Redseer report, LG has held the No.1 position for 13 years in a row (2011–2023) in value market share through offline retail.

In FY2024, LG India reported a revenue of Rs 21,352 crore, up from Rs 19,868 crore in FY2023. Its net profit also rose by over 12 percent, reaching Rs 1,511 crore. For the April–June 2024 quarter, revenue stood at Rs 6,408.8 crore, with a profit of Rs 679.65 crore.

Compared to its Indian rivals like Voltas, Havells, Whirlpool, and Blue Star, LG has performed better in terms of revenue and profit.

Strong Distribution and Service Network

LG’s wide presence in India includes 36,401 touchpoints across cities and villages, 949 authorised service centres, and 280 local suppliers — most of whom have worked with LG for over 11 years.

It offers same-day delivery, installation, and service for many products, serving both B2C and B2B customers across the country.

With its strong market position and large-scale operations, LG Electronics India is now gearing up for one of the most awaited IPOs of the year.