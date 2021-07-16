Air fares may increase as jet fuel prices rise again

State-run refiners increased the jet fuel prices on Friday adding more worries to the Indian carriers struggling to reboot operations after extensive disruptions due to the fresh wave of pandemic.

The move is expected to make air travel more expensive, further impacting demand.

In the National capital, ATF prices for domestic airlines increased by 2.44 per cent from Rs 68,262.35 per kilo litre on July 1 to Rs 69,857.97 on July 16.

In Mumbai, ATF rose from a level of Rs 66,482.90 per Kl to Rs 68,064.65 per Kl on Friday.

Any increase in jet fuel prices by state-run refiners swells the operating costs of Indian carriers. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) accounts for 35-50 per cent of the cost of running an airline in India.