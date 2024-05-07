BSNL Looks To Strengthen Its 4G Services Amid 5G Fever Sweeps Across

BSNL Looks To Strengthen Its 4G Services | Representative Image/File

The grand old state-owned Telcom company, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is gearing up to launch the anticipated 4G services nationwide from August, reported PTI citing sources.

During the trial phase, the telecom company recorded a peak speeds of 40-45 megabits per second on their 4G network, using premium spectrum bands like 700 megahertz (Mhz) and 2,100 Mhz, added the report.

Pilot Success in Punjab

Collaborating with IT company TCS and telecom research organization C-DoT-led consortium, BSNL successfully the 4G services in Punjab, PTI reported.

The telecom company now plans to roll out its Atmanirbhar 4G technology across the country in August as part of a larger initiative to upgrade the existing infrastructure to make it capable of supporting future technologies like 5G.

Equipment Suppliers

BSNL has awarded contracts totaling around Rs 19,000 crore to companies like TCS, Tejas Networks, and ITI for deploying the 4G network, which can later be upgraded to 5G, the report added.

Current progress

The telecom is also aiming to deploy 112,000 towers to support 4G and 5G services nationwide.

Founded in 2000, the state-owned company, BSNL's 4G services currently active in states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, UP West, and Haryana with over 9,000 towers installed. Moreover, the customers with older SIM cards will need to upgrade to a 4G-capable SIM to access the service.

4G Vs 5G version?

The 5G technology in India is making a significant strides with the country bow ranking among top 10 countries in terms of 5G download speeds.

peak 5G download speed is up to 100 times faster than the peak 4G download speed. | Pixabay

The peak 4G download speed is around 100 Mbps while the peak 5G download speed can reach up to 10 Gbps (10,000 Mbps). The 4G LTE speeds peak at around 100 Mbps. In the best conditions, 5G can reach peak download speeds of up to 20 Gbps (20,000 Mbps). So, in general, the peak 5G download speed is up to 100 times faster than the peak 4G download speed.

According to the report by Ookla, India currently offers an average 5G download speed of 312.26 Mbps, an improvement from its previous position. This rapid progress has been driven by the launch of 5G services by major telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, the peak speed of 4G services in India has been recorded at around 1 Gbps.

Also according to various reports, the deployment of 5G in India is expected to have a cumulative economic impact of USD 1 trillion by 2035.