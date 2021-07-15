Consumers foresee lower savings, fall in income on higher fuel, commodity prices: Survey

Rising prices of fuel and essential commodities amidst the Covid-19 pandemic have hit the finances of the people, with a majority of consumers surveyed foreseeing a decline in their income as well as savings during the fiscal, according to a survey.

The survey participants also want the government to reduce duty on petrol and diesel by as much as 20 per cent. As many as 70,500 responses were received from participants across 382 districts for this survey.

Consumers in most parts of the country are paying more for the same list of essentials and grocery items they spent in the last three months from what they paid before during the year and 2020. The prices of items like edible oil, soap, shampoo have risen by 4-20 per cent, according to a survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles.

The 'Mood of the Consumer' survey was aimed at understanding how many more people paid to purchase vegetables in comparison to December 2020 to February 2021 or before the second wave of the pandemic as well as change in people's monthly household expenses in the last three months.